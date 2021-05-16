Maeda is receiving treatment after he experienced minor groin tightness in Sunday's loss to the Athletics, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings prior to his departure Sunday. He didn't factor into the decision. Manager Rocco Baldelli described Maeda's injury as minor, so it appears likely that he'll be able to make his next start. Maeda tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Cleveland on Friday.