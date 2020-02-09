The Dodgers have agreed on a deal Sunday to send Maeda and cash to the Twins in return for Brusdar Graterol, Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Following the drama between the Red Sox and Twins involving Graterol's medical history, it was uncertain whether the 31-year-old would find a new home before spring training arrived. Maeda finished the 2019 season with a 4.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 169:51 K:BB across 26 starts. The veteran will have the opportunity to slot into a Twins' rotation that is supported by one of the league's most feared lineups.