Maeda (2-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Cleveland, giving up just one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The 32-year-old has looked very, very good to begin his tenure with the Twins, posting a 1.64 ERA and 12:1 K:BB over his first two starts and 11 innings for the club. Maeda will take aim at his third straight win when he takes the mound next Friday in Kansas City.