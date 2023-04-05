Maeda was removed from Tuesday's start against the Marlins with an apparent arm injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The veteran right-hander started off with five scoreless frames in his first outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2021, but he gave up a leadoff single in the sixth and appeared to tweak his arm before exiting with the athletic trainer. The Twins haven't officially announced an injury for Maeda, but any potential arm issue is an obvious concern, especially in his first start back. He finished with a final line of one run allowed on three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in five-plus innings and was on the hook for the loss.