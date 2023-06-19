Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Monday that Maeda (triceps) "likely will pitch for us in the big leagues by the end of the week," Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Maeda has posted a 2.03 ERA and 17:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings covering four starts on his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. Baldelli wouldn't reveal specifics on Maeda's return or even the role he'll fill, but the righty could slide into the rotation spot currently held by Louie Varland, who has been roughed up each of his last three times out. Varland is tentatively lined up to start Friday in Detroit, which would be on six days' rest for Maeda.