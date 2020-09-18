Maeda allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight over five innings Thursday night against the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Maeda cruised through the first three innings before surrendering a solo homer in the fourth and a solo shot in the fifth. He'd exit with the game tied at two and without a chance to pick up the victory. Despite the no-decision, he's putting up a stellar season, posting a 2.52 ERA and 0.76 WHIP to go with 71 punchouts across 60.2 frames. Maeda's next start lines up for Wednesday against Detroit.