Maeda didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out eight.

He was locked in a 1-1 pitchers' duel with rookie Tarik Skubal heading into the seventh inning, but after Maeda gave up a walk and a single to begin the frame he got the hook and had to watch as Tyler Clippard allowed both inherited runners to score. It was still Maeda's second straight quality start and his sixth of the season, and he'll carry a 2.77 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and massive 56:8 K:BB through 48.2 innings into his next outing Sept. 12, at home against Cleveland.