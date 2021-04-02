Maeda did not factor into the decision during Thursday's extra-inning loss against the Brewers. He gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning five across 4.1 innings.

Maeda allowed lots of hard contact and didn't have his best stuff at times, but he still found a way to strike out five while ending with a no-decision. Maeda is looking to build off his strong 2020 campaign when he posted a 2.70 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP across 11 starts, and this was clearly a step in the right direction since he found a way to limit the damage on the mound.