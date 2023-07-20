Maeda allowed two runs on three hits and struck out nine over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Maeda allowed just one hit, erased by a double play, over his first five innings. Tom Murphy got to him with a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Maeda was charged with another run in the seventh. This was still one of his best outings of the season, and just his second quality start in nine appearances. Maeda owns a 5.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB through 42.1 innings overall. He's projected for a rematch with the Mariners at home next week.