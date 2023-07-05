Maeda (2-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-3 victory over the Royals, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The veteran right-hander produced his best start of the year, generating 31 called or swinging strikes over 87 pitches en route to his first quality start and a season high in strikeouts. Maeda also topped out at 92.2 mph with his fastball, a marked improvement on his velocity in April when he made his initial return from Tommy John surgery. Since rejoining the rotation in late June after recovering from a triceps strain, he has a 1.59 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB in 17 innings over three starts.