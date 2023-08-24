Maeda did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Brewers while striking out six.

Maeda struggled out of the gate, allowing two runs on two hits in the first inning while also hitting Mark Canha with a pitch. The right-hander was much more effective over the next four innings, however, allowing only a solo homer to William Contreras in the third before hurling 1-2-3 innings in both the fourth and fifth frames. Maeda has pitched well in August to the tune of a 3.43 ERA and 23:4 K:BB and he's now recorded at least six strikeouts in eight of his last nine starts. He has, however, failed to make it through six innings in each of his last two outings after opening the month with back-to-back quality starts.