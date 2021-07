Maeda yielded two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in Friday's win over Detroit. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Maeda never let a runner reach scoring position in Friday's outing. He's now tossed 11 shutout frames over his last two starts after he was crushed for seven runs on June 29 against the White Sox. The 33-year-old righty is sporting a 4.66 ERA and a 71:23 K:BB on the year. He'll get back on the mound after the All-Star break.