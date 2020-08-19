Maeda pitched eight innings against Milwaukee on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out 12. He did not factor in the decision.

Maeda carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning, only to have Eric Sogard spoil the effort with a leadoff single. Worse yet, Maeda ended up with a no-decision in spite of his masterful performance when the Minnesota bullpen failed to preserve a three-run lead following the right-hander's departure. Nonetheless, Maeda continued an already-strong start to his tenure with the Twins, notching a season-high 12 strikeouts while registering his fourth consecutive quality start. As evidence of his dominance, he induced 26 swinging strikes and didn't allow a runner to get past first base in his eight frames. The 32-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.27 on the campaign and now sports a 33:6 K:BB across 31.2 innings. His next start will come on the road against Kansas City on Thursday.