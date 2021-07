Maeda won't pitch in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers since it was postponed due to inclement weather, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Neither game of the twin bill will be played with rain in the forecast all day. One of the contests will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, while the other game is pushed to Aug. 30. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Maeda will simply be pushed back a day and start Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill.