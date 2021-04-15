Maeda (1-1) gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while fanning five across 4.1 innings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox. He was tagged with the loss.

Maeda was coming off a strong six-inning, two-run outing the last time out, but he was unable to slow down Boston's red-hot offense and surrendered his first loss of the campaign while posting his shortest start as well. He will try to turn things around in his next start, scheduled for April 19 on the road against the Athletics.