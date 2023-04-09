Maeda (arm) is listed as the Twins' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the White Sox at Target Field.

Maeda's inclusion on the pitching schedule to begin the Twins' seven-game week is an indication that he's feeling fine after he exited his most recent start last Tuesday against the Marlins due to right arm fatigue. In spite of the issue, Maeda turned in a gem in his 2023 debut, limiting Miami to one run one three hits and no walks while striking out nine over five innings. Maeda is lined up for a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come Saturday in New York versus the Yankees.