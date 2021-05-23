Maeda was pulled after five innings Saturday against Cleveland after tightness in his groin worsened, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He didn't factor in the decision after giving up three runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

The 32-year-old expected to return for the sixth inning since he was only at 73 pitches, but he didn't end up retaking the mound after the tightening worsened. Maeda has dealt with the injury during his past two starts and wasn't 100 percent entering Saturday's start, so the Twins may be more cautious with his next turn through the rotation.