Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Maeda will undergo an MRI on his right elbow, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Maeda's early exit Wednesday versus the Yankees was initially chalked up as a back issue, but Baldelli revealed in his postgame press conference that it was actually elbow soreness which prompted the departure. That soreness is on the "medial side ... not the side where you would normally be concerned," per Baldelli, but the skipper also added that Maeda will likely need "some time off" either way. The 35-year-old right-hander was charged with 10 earned runs over just three-plus innings before departing. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA on the season.