Maeda (0-2) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and zero walks over six innings in a 4-3 loss against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Maeda surrendered all four runs in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single and a three-run shot over the wall in left center. He looked strong in his first start of the season (one run allowed on three hits and no walks while fanning nine) but wasn't nearly as sharp Monday afternoon. Maeda tentatively lines up to take the mound this weekend against the Yankees.