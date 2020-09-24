Maeda (6-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Tigers. He allowed three runs on four hits while fanning nine across six innings.

Maeda posted a quality start in his final start of the 2020 regular season, and he couldn't have wished for a better end of the campaign. The former Dodgers hurler ended the regular season with a 2.70 ERA and is expected to play a big role for the Twins in the postseason as one of Minnesota's top arms. He also ended the regular season striking out at least seven in each of his final seven outings.