Maeda (1-0) tossed five innings Sunday, earning the win while allowing two runs against the White Sox. He struck out six batters and walked one.

Maeda cruised through four scoreless innings before Luis Robert took him deep in the fifth to finally put the White Sox on the board. The 32-year-old righty will be relied on heavily as a middle-of-the-rotation arm this season with the Twins. Expect Maeda to take the mound at home next weekend against Cleveland.