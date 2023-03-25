Maeda gave up two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in Friday's spring training win over the Yankees. He lowered his spring ERA to 4.91 and has a 14:10 K:BB in 14.2 innings.

Maeda improved from his previous spring outing where he gave up five runs and two home runs in four innings. Walks continue to be an issue for Maeda this spring, however. He is working his way back from August 2021 Tommy John surgery and pitching in his first games this spring. His high walk totals this spring could be a sign his command isn't sharp yet after undergoing surgery. It could also just be a byproduct of a veteran in spring training working on pitches without too much regard to the results. Monitor his performance early in the season, but he's set to begin the year in the Minnesota rotation.