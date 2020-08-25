Maeda (4-0) allowed one run on five hits and a walk across five innings Monday, striking out seven and earning the win over Cleveland.

After allowing a leadoff homer to Cesar Hernandez in the first innings, Maeda silenced Cleveland's lineup and dominated for the rest of his outing. In all five of his starts this season, he's thrown at least five innings and given up three or fewer runs. After Monday's strong performance, Maeda is sporting a stellar 2.21 ERA and 40:7 K:BB. He'll look to move to a perfect 5-0 in a road start against Detroit on Saturday.