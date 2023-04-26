Maeda left Wednesday's start against the Yankees in the fourth inning with an apparent back injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He was charged with 10 earned runs on 11 hits with two walks and two strikeouts before his exit.

According to Park, Maeda first appeared to tweak his back when he unsuccessfully tried to field an Isiah Kiner-Falefa bunt single in the top of the second inning. Though Maeda remained in the game, he was clearly compromised, and the Yankees seemed to recognize it, as a few other hitters attempted to bunt off of him. The right-hander has now left back-to-back starts with injuries, as he exited after just two innings against the Red Sox last Thursday after being hit in the ankle by a comebacker. Though the ankle didn't seem to be bothering Maeda on Wednesday, his new injury could be something that prompts the Twins to skip his turn through the rotation and/or send him to the 15-day injured list.