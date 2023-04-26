Maeda left Wednesday's start against the Yankees in the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He allowed 10 runs on 11 hits with two walks and two strikeouts before his exit.

Park notes that Maeda appeared to be grabbing at his back before leaving in the fourth with head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta. The right-hander has now left back-to-back starts with injuries, as he exited after just two innings against the Red Sox last Thursday after being hit in the ankle by a comebacker. It didn't appear that the ankle was what was bothering Maeda on Wednesday, but there should be an update on his condition before the end of the game.