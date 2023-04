Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday that Maeda (elbow) will likely be placed on the injured list, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

MRI results on Maeda's right elbow showed no structural damage but did reveal a muscle strain. Maeda described his injury as arm fatigue -- a common occurrence for pitchers coming back from Tommy John surgery. Either way, the 35-year-old righty will miss a couple starts and could potentially be replaced in the rotation by Bailey Ober or Josh Winder.