Maeda allowed three earned runs on on three hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings Thursday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Maeda didn't allow a baserunner in four of the six innings he pitched and dominated the Pirates for most of the outing. However, he ran into trouble in the second inning when he allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base hit before allowing a three-run home run to Gregory Polanco. Maeda's otherwise strong performance was a continuation of earlier outings this season, and he now has a 2.65 ERA with a 16:3 K:BB in 17 innings. He's currently in line to draw his next start Tuesday at Milwaukee.