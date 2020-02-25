Twins' Kenta Maeda: Makes Twins debut
Maeda gave up a run, on a home run, with a strikeout over two innings in his Twins debut in Saturday's spring training loss to Boston.
Minnesota has said that Maeda will be part of the starting rotation and there's no indication he may be used in the bullpen at times like he was with the Dodgers. He moved to the bullpen in September each of the last two seasons in Los Angeles. His 26.4 K% and 8.3 BB% as a starter should help make Maeda an above average starter with the Twins.
