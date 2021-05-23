The Twins placed Maeda (groin) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After battling groin tightness in his May 16 start against the Athletics, Maeda was able to make his next turn through the rotation in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland, but the groin issue continued to trouble him. Manager Rocco Baldelli revealed Sunday that Maeda is dealing with a strain, so the veteran right-hander will be on the shelf for at least the next week and a half to heal up from the injury. Maeda's absence should pave the way for Randy Dobnak to temporarily hold down a rotation spot.