Maeda will next start Monday in Cleveland rather than Sunday in Kansas City as previously scheduled, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Maeda will get an extra day to rest after carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning Tuesday against the Brewers and throwing 115 pitches. He'll lose out on a potential two-start week this week but will likely get one next week, as he'll line up to start both Monday in Cleveland and Saturday in Detroit. The Twins haven't announced who will start Sunday in his previously scheduled spot.