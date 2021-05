Maeda (groin) will throw Tuesday as the Twins try to determine whether or not he'll be able to make his next scheduled start against Cleveland on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda received treatment for a tight groin after his four-inning start against the Athletics on Sunday. The Twins described the issue as minor, but whether or not it's minor enough that he won't have to miss any starts won't become clear until after he throws Tuesday.