Maeda (elbow) will have no restrictions during spring training, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Maeda missed all of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in September of 2021. The right-hander struggled to a 4.66 ERA in 21 appearances before the injury that season, but he has been an effective option in years past. He's an arm to monitor in the Grapefruit League, as a return to prior form could pay dividends for fantasy managers in 2023.