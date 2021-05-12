Maeda allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Maeda was sunk by a poor second inning, during which he allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base followed by a three-run blast to Yasmani Grandal. He went on to retire the final nine batters he faced, though he struggled to get strikeouts and generated only 10 swinging strikes on 87 total pitches. Lack of punchouts is now an ongoing concern for Maeda, as he's managed only 15 across his last 19 innings of work. For the season, Maeda has maintained a 5.08 ERA with a 31:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings. He currently lines up to draw his next start Sunday against Oakland.