Maeda (5-1) did not allow a run while giving up four hits and two walks across seven innings as he earned the win Friday against the Indians. He struck out seven.

Maeda tossed seven shutout innings as he engaged in a pitcher's duel with Shane Bieber all night. It was the 32-year-old's second scoreless outing this season with both coincidentally coming against the Indians. The Twins have gotten a great bargain out of Maeda from their offseason trade with the Dodgers as he is enjoying a career year highlighted by his 2.43 ERA and 63:10 K:BB. He'll look to keep things rolling in a tough road matchup against the White Sox on Wednesday.