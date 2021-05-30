Maeda has recovered from the right groin strain that landed him on the injured list, but he won't resume throwing until general soreness in his right arm subsides, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old has apparently been battling the soreness throughout the first two months of the season, so he's taking a bit more rest after his most recent bullpen session. Maeda will be eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday, but at this point he seems likely to be sidelined until at least mid-June.