Maeda (ankle) is listed as the Twins' probable starter Wednesday against the Yankees, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander is still scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, which should provide final confirmation for his ability to start Wednesday's contest. Maeda exited his previous start Thursday in Boston after being struck in the left ankle by a comebacker, but it doesn't appear the injury will force him to be pushed back in Minnesota's rotation.