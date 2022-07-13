Maeda (elbow) said Wednesday that he's hopeful to resume facing hitters in August and added that he will "most likely" work out of the bullpen if he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda provided a loose outline for his rehab program one day after he threw the 10th bullpen session of his rehab program for the alternative Tommy John procedure he underwent Sept. 1 of last year. The right-hander threw all fastballs during his 30-pitch workout Tuesday, so he'll first need to incorporate all of his pitches into his side sessions before the Twins clear him to face hitters in live batting practice. Once he's deemed ready for game action, Maeda will likely need most of the 30-day minor-league rehab window to get ramped up and sharpen his command and control following the year-long layoff. Maeda is in the penultimate season of a eight-year, $25 million contract and will likely want to finish the 2022 campaign on the field so that he can enter spring training healthy and ready to compete for a spot in the Minnesota rotation.