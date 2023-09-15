Maeda (5-7) earned the win over the White Sox on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Maeda rattled off six scoreless frames before Andrew Vaughn tagged him for a two-run homer in the seventh. The veteran hurler nonetheless finished off that inning and exited with his first quality start since Aug. 10. Maeda was impressive with 14 whiffs and eight strikeouts, with the latter mark tying for his second-highest total of the campaign. Though the right-hander has just five wins over 19 starts on the season, he's now notched consecutive victories for the first time in 2023.