Maeda won't start Saturday against Cleveland, as the game has been postponed due to rain, but will pitch Monday against the White Sox instead, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Saturday's game won't be made up Sunday but will instead be made up as part of a doubleheader in September. J.A. Happ will stay on schedule for his Sunday start, with Maeda getting two extra days of rest. That should line him up for a two-start week next week, as he'd be on turn to face the Royals on Saturday.