Maeda (2-6) was hit with the loss Sunday against the Royals after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings.

Maeda put together another solid outing and has now registered at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five starts. He wound up with the loss after the Twins managed just one run and let up runs of his own on a homer in the second and a pair of hits in the third. Maeda has had the fortune of facing some of the league's weaker offenses over the last month, but he's certainly provided mixed-league value and will look to get back in the win column in a home start against the Diamondbacks next weekend.