Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that Maeda (arm) will be activated to start Monday's game against the Mariners, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda landed on the injured list May 23 with a right adductor strain and later suffered arm soreness as resumed throwing at the end of May. The right-hander threw 54 pitches during a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, allowing one run while punching out five across four innings. His next start will come with the Twins on Monday, though he likely won't be fully stretched out in his return to the big leagues.