Maeda didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the A's, coughing up seven runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over three innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The right-hander got taken deep twice by Matt Olson and once by Seth Brown and got the hook after only 51 pitches (37 strikes), but Maeda was quickly taken off the hook for the loss in a wild back-and-forth affair. He'll take a 6.11 ERA and 17:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Cleveland.