Maeda (3-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Twins fell 7-6 to the White Sox, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

After having his turn in the rotation postponed twice due to inclement weather, Maeda couldn't find the feel on his pitches, tossing 58 of 92 offerings for strikes. The five free passes were a season high for the right-hander, and he'll carry a 5.56 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB through 56.2 innings into his next start.