Maeda (elbow) threw 13 pitches in a scoreless inning with a hit allowed and strikeout in his spring debut Saturday. He reached 90.3 mph with his fastball. "Just a relief to be able to come back scoreless," Maeda told MLB.com.

Maeda hadn't thrown a competitive pitch since August of 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He hopes to reach 92-93 mph with his fastball, but velocity hasn't been a big part of his arsenal (90.6 mph in 2021). The Twins will slowly ramp him back up this spring, but the larger question is if the Twins will use a six-man rotation in April to ease Maeda back into action.