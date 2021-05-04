Maeda (2-2) earned the win after allowing two runs and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings Monday against Texas.

Maeda was rock solid in his sixth start of the 2021 campaign after struggling in his previous two outings. After cruising through the first five frames, he ran into some trouble in the top of the sixth, allowing a double and a walk with one out. This resulted in his departure from the contest, but Minnesota's bullpen managed to retire the final two outs of the inning to get Maeda off the hook. The 33-year-old sits with a 5.34 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 28 punchouts through 28.2 innings this season.