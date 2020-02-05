Twins' Kenta Maeda: Sent to Minnesota in Betts deal
Maeda is heading from the Dodgers to the Twins on Tuesday in a three-team trade with the Red Sox that includes Mookie Betts, David Price, Alex Verdugo and pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Betts and Price will join the Dodgers while Verdugo and Graterol head to the Red Sox in the deal. Maeda has mostly worked as a starter for Los Angeles over the last four seasons, and he had a 4.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 169:51 K:BB over 153.2 innings last season. The 31-year-old was moved to the bullpen multiple times in the last couples years given the Dodgers dearth of starting options, but he should have a more solidified spot in the Twins' starting rotation in 2020.
