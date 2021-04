Maeda (1-2) took the loss Tuesday at Cleveland after giving up five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and zero walks over 5.2 innings.

It was another rough outing for the veteran right-hander, as he surrendered three solo home runs and two RBI doubles Tuesday. Maeda has yet to find his groove this season with a 6.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 23.1 innings. He'll attempt to turn things around early next week versus the Rangers.