Maeda (elbow) will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus the Rays, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Maeda hasn't thrown a competitive pitch since August of 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, but that won't keep the Twins from handing him the ball in their first game of the spring (they actually have another game starting at the same time, with Louie Varland starting that one). The right-hander will be ready to roll for Opening Day but figures to have his workload watched carefully given his long layoff.
More News
-
Twins' Kenta Maeda: Throws first bullpen of spring•
-
Twins' Kenta Maeda: No restrictions for spring•
-
Twins' Kenta Maeda: Unlikely to pitch in regular season•
-
Twins' Kenta Maeda: Should face hitters next week•
-
Twins' Kenta Maeda: Throws bullpen session•
-
Twins' Kenta Maeda: Plans to face hitters in August•