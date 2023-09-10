Maeda (4-7) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Mets while striking out two.

Maeda got off to a rough start, surrendering a leadoff home run to Brandon Nimmo in the first at-bat of the game, followed by an RBI single to Daniel Vogelbach four batters later. The veteran right-hander settled in after that, however, allowing just two more singles over the next four frames to earn his fourth win of the season and first since Aug. 5. Maeda had allowed at least three runs in four consecutive starts coming in and he's now given at least one homer in 10 straight outings.