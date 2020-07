Maeda gave up three runs over five innings with seven strikeouts and threw 85 pitches in Monday's scrimmage, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Maeda looks ready for the regular season and may not be limited in his first few outings. The 31-year-old was moved to the bullpen multiple times in the last couple years given the Dodgers' plethora of starting options, but he should have a solidified spot in the Twins' starting rotation in 2020.